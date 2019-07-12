Arms cache found in Lyari

The Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have discovered a huge cache of weapons during an operation in the Lyari area.

A spokesman for the Rangers said the paramilitary force conducted an intelligence-based raid in the Shah Baig Lane area of Lyari and found a huge cache of arms during the search. The weapons found by the Rangers included two light machine guns, two sub-machine guns, three 8mm rifles, a repeater rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 30-bore pistol, a 22-bore pistol and 25 Avon bombs.

A large quantity of ammunition had also been kept along with the weapons, which included 2,000 bullets of a light machine gun, 4,230 bullets of a 8mm pistol, 30 bullets of a sub-machine gun, 20 bullets of a 30-bore pistol and 9 bullets of a 22-bore pistol.

The paramilitary force said the weapons belonged to criminals associated with the Lyari Gang War who wanted to use them to create chaos in the city. Further investigations are under way. The Rangers troops also conducted a raid in the Al-Falah area where they arrested two suspects, identified as Munawar Ali Qadri and Ahsan Qureshi. According to the paramilitary force, they were notorious criminals who were involved in a number of armed robberies and street crime cases.

Stolen motorcycles returned

The District West police, during a ceremony on Friday at their headquarters, handed over 102 motorcycles to the owners. The event was held at the SP Orangi Division office. West Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Amin Yousufzai was the chief guest. In a statement, the West police said they handed over about 102 motorcycles, which had earlier been stolen or snatched from different parts of the city, to their genuine owners.