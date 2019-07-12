Bodies of two persons drowned on Thursday retrieved

The bodies of a youth and a minor who drowned in the sea at Sunehra Beach on Thursday were retrieved on Friday.

Police officials said two persons had drowned at Sunehra Beach on Thursday within the limits of the Mauripur police station. The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Kamran, son of Saleem, and 24-year-old Moiz, son of Younus.

Kamran and Moiz were relatives and residents of Pak Colony, and they had gone to the beach along with their families for a picnic, police officials said, adding that the former drowned while bathing in the sea and the latter drowned after he jumped in the water in a bid to rescue him.

A rescue operation was carried out on Thursday to retrieve the bodies after the incident, however, the rescuers could not find the bodies then. A day later on Friday, the bodies were found near the Hubco power plant. They were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the families for burial.