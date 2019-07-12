Man killed by relative

A man was killed allegedly over a monetary dispute in Orangi Town on Friday. Police officials said that the incident took place in the Faqir Colony area within the limits of the Mominabad police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial.

The police, while quoting the initial investigation, said that 50-year-old Omar Daraz, son of Ishaq was a milkman by profession and he was killed after being hit by a sharp-edge material by his relative, namely Saleem, adding that the deceased and the suspect hailed from Thatta. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime.