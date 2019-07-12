close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Man killed by relative

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

A man was killed allegedly over a monetary dispute in Orangi Town on Friday. Police officials said that the incident took place in the Faqir Colony area within the limits of the Mominabad police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial.

The police, while quoting the initial investigation, said that 50-year-old Omar Daraz, son of Ishaq was a milkman by profession and he was killed after being hit by a sharp-edge material by his relative, namely Saleem, adding that the deceased and the suspect hailed from Thatta. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus