Pakistani mango festival starts in UAE

ISLAMABAD: A three-day Pakistani mango festival kicked off in the UAE, displaying different varieties of high-quality mangoes such as Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratole, and Langra to attract the large number of visitors.

Different stalls have been set up, where different breeds of mangoes have been displayed. The famous types of mangoes are Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratole, and Langra, which have no match in taste in the entire world.

“The aim of organising this festival was not only to highlight the importance of Pakistani mangoes, but also to increase and enhance its export and this festival will play an important role in enhancing the productivity of mangoes,” organisers said.

The Consulate General of Pakistan has organised the first-ever festival of this kind in the emirate. There are at least 19 varieties of the “king of fruits” showcased at the event that ends on Saturday, July 13. The Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmad Amjad Ali expressed the importance of exporting more mangoes to the UAE from Pakistan, the Gulf news reported.