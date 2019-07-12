‘Pakistan-Turkey trade drastically falls to $792mln on heavy duties’

KARACHI: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey drastically fell to $1.08 billion from $792 million after the latter jacked up duties on textile imports from the former, a trade leader said on Friday.

Daroo Khan Achakzai, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said Turkey should remove local preventive in a proposed preferential or free trade agreement. In the past, textile exports to Turkey bore normal tariffs, but later Turkey imposed protective duties of 18 percent, which were very high, leading to slowdown in growth in textile exports from Pakistan, he said.

Main Pakistan’s exports to Turkey consist of cotton, yarn manmade staple fibres, denim fabrics, rice, beverages, spirits and vinegar, while its imports include ethylene, dyes, chemicals and apple juices.

Achakzai appreciated the efforts of the governments of Pakistan and Turkey to enter into strategic economic framework (SEF) for enhancement of bilateral relations in trade, tourism, healthcare, hospitality, industry, education, housing, agriculture, aviation and banking.

“Pakistan and Turkey have concluded nine rounds of negotiations including SEF, but so far the reports/outcomes of negotiation have not been shared with the concerned stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

FPCCI president emphasised the need of strong spadework by the government in consultation with the stakeholders to formulate a list of concessionary items for a proposed free trade agreement with Turkey.

Turkey, being part of the European Union’s customs union, led to an assumption that Pakistan might have an access to Turkish market under generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) plus status.

“But, this assumption has been diluted due to refusal of Turkey to extend GSP+ status to Pakistan,” he added. “Turkey proposed conducting of negotiations on bilateral FTA between both the countries.”

Achakzai urged the government to resolve all anti-dumping and non-tariff barriers before entering into the SEF. Textile, rice, cutlery, crockery, badges, musical instruments, surgical instruments, gloves, footwear, sports good, construction materials and leather products are the main exportable items of Pakistan that need special market access to Turkey under concessionary tariff rates.

The government has offered Turkey to participate in the special economic zones, which might add to the quality competition in housing, food and pharmaceutical industries, he said. FPCCI president underlined the need of activation of train service with Turkey to reduce trade cost and transit time as trade through sea is not cost-effective for both the nations.

“Turkey should promote trade directly with Pakistan instead of third countries like importing of surgical items from Germany that are originally manufactured in Pakistan,” he added. Achakzai also underlined the need of simplification of visa procedures for genuine businessmen and traders. Pakistan and Turkey are active members of Economic Cooperation Organization, Developing Eight and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“The FPCCI will take up the above issues in the meeting between FPCCI and TOBB (the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey) in the forthcoming meetings,” he added.