Rupee weakens

The rupee continued to fall against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. It lost 31 paisas to end at 158.79 against the greenback, compared with Thursday’s closing of 158.48.

Currency dealers said the currency traded weaker due to some demand from importers and ahead of an announcement of the monetary policy by the central bank next week. “The rupee extended fall on increased interest rate expectation,” a dealer said.

The State Bank of Pakistan is most likely to increase the policy rate by 100 basis points to 13.25 percent on Tuesday, even some economists expect status quo in the interest rate. In the open market, the rupee managed to post slight gains, as it closed at 159.70 against the dollar, compared with 159.50 in the previous session.

Investors were worried about the persistent depletion in the foreign exchange reserves, dealers said. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $14.259 billion during the week ended July 5 from $14.443 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell $189 million to $7.083 billion due to payments on account of external debt servicing. The SBP received the first tranche worth $991.4 million from the IMF after which the SBP’s reserves increased to $8.035 billion.