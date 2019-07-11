close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 12, 2019

Riaz Daudzai appointed commissioner, KP Information Commission

National

BR
Bureau report
July 12, 2019

PESHAWAR: Senior journalist Riaz Khan Daudzai has been appointed as Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) under Section 24 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act, a notification by the Information Department said here Thursday.

He will hold the office of the Information Commissioner for three years. Riaz Daudzai has brought to the KPIC 26 years of experience in reporting and telecast and broadcast journalism. He was previously associated with daily The News International.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus