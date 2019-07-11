Anti-Dengue Day observed

LAHORE: The district administration carried out awareness and surveillance activities throughout the provincial capital to mark the Anti-Dengue Day here on Thursday.

The purpose of the activities was to create awareness among the citizens about precautionary measures against dengue mosquito before the commencement of monsoon season, officials said. Seminars, awareness walks and and surveillance activities were held in all tehsils of the City.

The main seminar was organised at Town Hall which was attended by Punjab Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal, DC Ms. Saleha Saeed, Punjab Health Adviser Habib Patafi and others. The speakers highlighted the importance of community participation to curb the dengue menace. They advised the citizens to keep their surroundings neat and clean and ensure there was no stagnant rainwater on the rooftops for long.

Later, a walk was held from Town Hall and it was led by Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal, DC Ms. Saleha Saeed, Adviser on Health Hanif Patafi and Lahore Press Club President Arshid Ansari while people belonging to different walks of life participated in it.

walk: Albayrak Waste Management Company organised a campaign to create awareness about important of cleanliness to eliminated dengue at Chowk Nakhuda here on Thursday. The activity was aimed at create awareness among the masses about the dengue virus and to sensitise them about the precautionary measures, officials said.

A camp was also set up and Albayrak team distributed awareness pamphlets containing messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.