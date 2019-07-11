close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Demonstration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: Vegetable and fruit sellers Thursday protested against district administration over ‘undue’ fines and arrests here. They closed their shops and raised slogans against the district administration. Talking to reporters, they said the Market Committee administration fixed rates of commodities less than their purchase. They said price control magistrates imposed fines on shopkeepers just to show their performance. They said actions of the district administration had caused very serious troubles for them.

