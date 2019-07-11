close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Grid station catches fire

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Fesco's Gojra main grid station caught fire on Thursday, leaving the city without power for a long time on Wednesday night. According to Fesco Gojra executive engineer Syed Asad Ali, the fire erupted as a result of sparking of wires. He said teams of engineers from Faisalabad were struggling to restore power supply.

