Grid station catches fire

TOBA TEK SINGH: Fesco's Gojra main grid station caught fire on Thursday, leaving the city without power for a long time on Wednesday night. According to Fesco Gojra executive engineer Syed Asad Ali, the fire erupted as a result of sparking of wires. He said teams of engineers from Faisalabad were struggling to restore power supply.
