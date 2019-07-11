Dies on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A woman died and four others sustained injuries in a road accident on Thursday. Bashiran, 54, and his son were traveling on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist collided with them, leaving Bashiran dead on the spot and four others injured.
GIRL DROWNS: A minor girl drowned in a canal here at Mianwali Bangla, Gujranwala on Thursday. Two-year-old Anjuman was playing near canal when she slipped and drowned in the canal.
