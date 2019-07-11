close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Dies on road

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A woman died and four others sustained injuries in a road accident on Thursday. Bashiran, 54, and his son were traveling on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist collided with them, leaving Bashiran dead on the spot and four others injured.

GIRL DROWNS: A minor girl drowned in a canal here at Mianwali Bangla, Gujranwala on Thursday. Two-year-old Anjuman was playing near canal when she slipped and drowned in the canal.

