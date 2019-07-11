SJC takes up references against Justice Isa, KK Aga today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will take up presidential references today (Friday) filed against Supreme Court Judge Justice Faez Isa and Sindh High Court (SHC) Judge Justice KK Aga for not declaring assets in the name of the members of their family in foreign countries.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will head the SJC while two senior most SC judges Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Azmat Saeed, two senior most high court judges Justice Ali Ahmed Shaikh of Sindh High Court and Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth of Peshawar High Court will be part of the council. Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan will act as prosecutor in the references. Earlier, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Amanulla Kunrani in collaboration with other lawyers’ associations announced to observe countrywide lawyers’ strike to protest the references against the judges of the superior judiciary.

SCBA President Amanulla Kunrani had constituted 10-member committee to chalk out plan to launch countrywide protest against the references. Amanulla Kunrani and SCBA Senior Vice President Salahuddin Gandapur proceeded on Haj on July 9, 2019.

In his absence, SCBA Vice President Afzal Khan will act as head of the committee to chalk out plan for sit-in and protest with regard to references against judges of superior judiciary.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had also announced to observe black day in protest against SJC proceedings against Justice Faez Isa and Justice KK Aga. The lawyers will stage sit-in and show solidarity with Justice Qazi Faez Isa and KK Aga.