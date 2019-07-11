Will foil move with allies’ help: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his PTI along with its allies have jumped into fray for fight to save incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani against no-trust move and vowed to defeat the motion.

Well-placed sources told The News here that Sadiq Sanjrani had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. Sanjrani was elected as senator as an independent candidate with the support of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) last year. He was elected the Senate chairman in March this year with the active support of the PTI and PPP. They wanted to inflict defeat on the PML-N candidate Raja Zafarul Haq and succeeded in their endeavour.

Sadiq Sanjrani had a meeting with Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office in the presence of Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak. The sources said participants of the meeting evolved strategy to defeat the motion and it has been decided that Sadiq Sanjrani will be helped in the way he was got elected last year.

All friends, who worked to assure his victory in the first contest, would be again at work this time, the sources said. The sources added that the prime minister eulogised the role of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman and assured him full support. Imran Khan patted the back of Sadiq Sanjrani and advised him to stay in high spirits.

Sanjrani thanked the prime minister for his support.

Meanwhile, the prime minister thanked overseas Pakistani workers for sending more remittances through banking channels, posting 9.7 percent annual growth and totalled at $21 billion.

“I want to thank our overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels. Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.7% annual growth & totalled $21.8 bn for the yr. This was much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9%,” he tweeted.