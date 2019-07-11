Clashes kill 71 fighters in northwest Syria

BEIRUT: Regime and jihadist-led forces were locked in clashes Thursday on the edge of an opposition bastion in northwest Syria after a jihadist-led advance that killed 71 fighters overnight, a monitor said.

Russian and regime aircraft have ramped up their deadly bombardment of the Idlib region — administered by Syria´s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and home to some three million people — since late April, despite a months-old international truce deal. Clashes have also raged on the edges of the region, including in the north of Hama province.

Late Wednesday, HTS and allied rebels took control of Hamameyat village and hilltop, in clashes that killed 41 regime fighters and 30 fighters within the insurgents´ own ranks, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “The fighting is ongoing as regime planes and artillery pound the area,” the head of the Britain-based monitor Rami Abdel Rahman said on Thursday morning.

Car bomb at rebel checkpoint in Syria Afrin kills 13: A car bomb near a checkpoint manned by Turkey-backed rebels in the northern Syrian city of Afrin killed 13 people including eight civilians Thursday, a war monitor said. Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies took control of Afrin from Kurdish forces in March last year after a two-month air and ground offensive. “The car bomb exploded near the checkpoint at the entrance to the town where vehicles were gathering to be checked,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Those killed also included four fighters and an unknown person, the Observatory said. “Among the victims, at least six are originally from Eastern Ghouta”, a former rebel stronghold outside Damascus retaken by the regime last year, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said. There was no immediate claim for the blast, which is the latest deadly explosion to rock the city. In January, a bomb placed on a bus killed three people.