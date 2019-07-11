close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
July 12, 2019

Protest

National

 
July 12, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of Labour federation activists and carpet weaving factories workers Thursday staged a protest demonstration outside the press club at Kamalia against government fiscal policies. The protesters told reporters that they had lost their jobs because of hard fiscal policies of the country. They urged the government to resolve issues with factory owners so that they could get jobs.

