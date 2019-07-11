close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Anti-Dengue Day observed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

LAHORE: The district administration carried out awareness and surveillance activities throughout the provincial capital to mark the Anti-Dengue Day here on Thursday. The purpose of the activities was to create awareness among the citizens about precautionary measures against dengue mosquito before the commencement of monsoon season, officials said. Seminars, awareness walks and and surveillance activities were held in all tehsils of the City. The main seminar was organised at Town Hall which was attended by Punjab Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal, DC Ms. Saleha Saeed, Punjab Health Adviser Habib Patafi and others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus