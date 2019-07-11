Anti-Dengue Day observed

LAHORE: The district administration carried out awareness and surveillance activities throughout the provincial capital to mark the Anti-Dengue Day here on Thursday. The purpose of the activities was to create awareness among the citizens about precautionary measures against dengue mosquito before the commencement of monsoon season, officials said. Seminars, awareness walks and and surveillance activities were held in all tehsils of the City. The main seminar was organised at Town Hall which was attended by Punjab Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal, DC Ms. Saleha Saeed, Punjab Health Adviser Habib Patafi and others.