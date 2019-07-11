Crackdown on hoarders continues in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore division commissioner said crackdown against hoarding of different commodities including sugar, banaspati ghee and recycling of hospital waste was not temporary.

He said all district administrations would continue the crackdown as a permanent feature at district level. He said during 323 raids against hoarding at different places of the division, 16 warehouses were sealed and more than 90,000 bags of sugar were recovered while 31,500 cartons of ghee hoarded at 21 places were recovered too.

He said the administrations has raided at 343 places in Lahore division for recycling of hospital waste 44 FIRs lodged and dozens of tons confiscated hospital waste were dumped under proper procedure. He said on daily basis crackdown was being monitored at divisional level.