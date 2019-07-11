Punjab CM orders Wasa to expedite rainwater drainage

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) officials to expedite drainage of rainwater during the monsoon season. In a directive, the chief minister said that the officials concerned should personally supervise the field activities and water disposal should be completed by utilising all possible resources. He also instructed the traffic police to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.