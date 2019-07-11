close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
Sabah
July 12, 2019

Resolution demands Sh Rashid’s resignation

National

S
Sabah
July 12, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s resignation.

The resolution tabled by PML-N leader Kanwal Liaqat alleged that the accident of Akbar Express occurred due to the negligence of Sheikh Rashid. The incident was a proof of his irresponsible behaviour owing to which 18 persons were killed and over 80 were injured, it added. The resolution expressed reservations over the casualties that occur due to frequent collisions of trains. It demanded the federal government oust Sheikh Rashid from his ministry if he does not render the resignation himself.

