Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Abattoir, ice factory sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a slaughterhouse and an ice factory in Bakar Mandi area here on Thursday. Ffollowing a tip-off, the PFA meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation and confiscated 2,400-kg rotten and hazardous meat. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the meat had fake PFA stamps, showing the item was legal and up to the mark.

