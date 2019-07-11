Abattoir, ice factory sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a slaughterhouse and an ice factory in Bakar Mandi area here on Thursday. Ffollowing a tip-off, the PFA meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation and confiscated 2,400-kg rotten and hazardous meat. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the meat had fake PFA stamps, showing the item was legal and up to the mark.