Senate body chief takes notice of child abuse incident

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik has taken a serious notice of the matter of four-year old girl in the rural area of Barakahu, Islamabad, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and found unconscious in the bushes nearby.

He has directed the Interior Secretary, IG Police Islamabad, Chief Commissioner, ICT, to submit a detailed report of the incident in the next meeting of the committee. He has also directed that the culprits should be identified through DNA tests and no stone be left unturned to give them an exemplary punishment.

Senator Rehman Malik expressed his dismay over the alarming increase in the child abuses incidents, across the country. He has directed the Interior secretary to bring a law suggesting more stringent punishment for those who commit such heinous crime against the children.

He also added that there is a dire need to introduce legislation so that the recurrence of child abuses could be curbed once for all. Meanwhile, he has also urged the parents to create awareness among their children.