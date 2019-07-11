Education vs indoctrination

Ellen G White defined Education as a ‘harmonious development of mental, physical, social and spiritual faculties of a person. It is not synonymous with being a degree holder or having passed certain prescribed courses. It is neither the transfer of information from one person to another, nor from a book or the internet to an individual. Instead, it is the training of one’s faculties of observation, thinking, reasoning, analysing and their logical application towards the achievement of communal betterment. It is a nation’s investment in the soul and spirit of its people.

Well-educated individuals comprise a productive, law-abiding and harmonious society, while ill-educated ones produce a sick, morally bankrupt, unhappy and anarchic one. Rampant lawlessness and lack of civic values is a sure sign of the lack of education, just as intolerance of difference of opinion is unmistakable proof of successful indoctrination.

At her creation in 1947, Pakistan inherited its fair share of Christian educational institutions that were open and accessible to all Pakistanis. They helped educate Pakistan’s top politicians, bureaucrats, and many elite officers of the armed forces. Historically, because of their commitment to education, these institutions have excelled in producing high standard products, hence, the identifier “mission schools”.

For Christians, imparting education is an article of faith, at par with evangelism and healing ministry (running hospitals and clinics). Jesus Christ, along with being a great healer and preacher was also a great teacher.

Nation building is the government’s responsibility, but nationalising educational institutions is not the way to do it. Pakistani politicians pay lip service to the importance of education and parents dream of good education for their children. In addition, Pakistan receives millions of pounds in foreign aid specifically for its educational programmes. Despite all these, the state of education in Pakistan is dismal. None of our over two hundred universities is ranked in the world’s top 100.

On the other hand, Pakistan, one of the only seven nuclear nations and has one of the world’s best armies. Given the geopolitical realities a strong army is our non-negotiable requirement and without a nuclear deterrent we would have faced aggression. Our nuclear status proves our capability of achieving the impossible. Though ever-ready to take on the enemy in battlefield, we are ill prepared to fight off the home-grown demons of ignorance and disinformation.

Our weak education system renders our future generations quite vulnerable to ignorance, ill-education and indoctrination. Unfortunately, a lot that masquerades as education in Pakistan is anything but indoctrination. Hateful material taught against other Pakistanis, based solely on their religions or sectarian preferences does not merit to be called education.

In 1972, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto nationalised many well performing Christian institutions. The resulting damage of this disastrous social experiment has neither been fully researched nor quantified. The topic merits one, if not several, PhD level dissertations.

Indoctrination, though often masqueraded as some sort of higher learning, is not education. It is force-feeding of dogma instead of giving pupils the precious tools of independent thinking and critical evaluation. Research based on observation, experimentation and inductive reasoning, which are the hallmarks of true education, are neither taught nor encouraged. Instead, indoctrination is based on rote learning and repetition.

Pakistan, like every other country, has its minorities. These minorities, especially the Christians and the Parsis have played a great part in nation’s education sector. When after independence, Quaid-e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah requested the Parsis to temporarily open their schools for the migrants from India. They agreed, extending this agreement to a permanent arrangement. Mama Parsi High School in Karachi is just one example of this generosity.

History has proven that educational institutions perform best when not meddled with by the political forces. It also teaches us that when high performing private educational institutions are nationalised their performance falls precipitously. In view of these it maybe in the best interest of Pakistan to leave alone the well performing private educational institutions, i.e. Edwards College, Peshawar. Every nation has a history, but only the wisest of them ever learn from it. Will we, as a nation?

