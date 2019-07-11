Romelu Lukaku misses open training session

MANCHESTER: Romelu Lukaku missed Manchester United’s open training session amid ongoing speculation about his future. Two years after his big-money move from Everton, there are questions about the 26-year-old’s Old Trafford happiness and Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are eyeing a summer move.

However, PA understands the Serie A side have been struggling to meet United’s demands for Lukaku, who arrived at the club in a transfer worth £75million plus add-ons and still has three years left on his contract.

United also have the option to extend his deal for a further year and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned on Wednesday that the club would not be pressured into selling anyone. But tongues were set wagging the following day as thousands of fans descended on the WACA stadium in Perth, where Lukaku was conspicuous by his absence from the main group.

PA understands that the Belgium international was nursing a knock, so instead did alternative gym-based work along with Anthony Martial. The pair could be seen on exercise bikes overlooking the main training group, which Luke Shaw left early. The full-back had some strapping on his right knee.Manager Solskjaer spent a lengthy spell signing autographs for fans, before the squad went on a lap of appreciation.