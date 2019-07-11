close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
Newsdesk
July 12, 2019

Sheikh Rashid pledges financial compensation for victims

Top Story

July 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said the accident is the result of “human negligence” and promised financial compensation for victims.

Speaking to Geo News, Rashid expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and said the accident occurred due to negligence. The minister said, the accident occurred due to human error and said he has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Rashid further said all assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured. He added Rs1.5 million will be given as compensation to the families of those killed in the accident, while Rs500,000 will be given to those critically injured. Rs200,000 will be given to those with minor injuries.

The railways minister added: “There is a lot of corruption in railways which will take time to eliminate. “Complete investigation is done into accidents. After the train accident in Hyderabad two section officers were given notices while two others were dismissed from the department,” Rashid said.

