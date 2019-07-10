Deception

The UN’s Human Rights Commission has expressed `concern’ at reports of the lynching of Muslims and dalits (the oppressed) in India. It has called upon India to furnish the details of Tabriz Ansari’s lynching in the state of Jharkhand. In the posthumous FIR, the local police had misreported that the deceased was killed while trying to commit a theft.

With the BJP’s victory for the second term, lynching incidents in India have increased manifold in several states. To hush up the incident, the local police initially slapped a theft case on the deceased. Congress described `Jharkhand as the factory of mob lynching’. Instead of condemning the incident, the Indian prime minister added insult to injury by saying that no-one had the right to ‘insult a state’. According to Muslim legislator Asaduddin Owaisi, ‘Incidents of mob lynching aren’t going to stop because the BJP and RSS have created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughterers’.

Saman Malik

Rawalpindi