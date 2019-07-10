Clarification

This refers to the letter ‘Slow internet’ (July 1) by Dr Ali Nasim Chattha. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customer by slow internet services. The issue was caused due to a technical fault; however, PTCL’s team has rectified the issue after visiting the customer. We are pleased to share that the customer is now satisfied with faster internet speeds.

As part of our strategy to provide reliable, resilient and fast internet services, we have embarked upon a comprehensive Network Transformation project. This allows our customers to experience and enjoy reliable high speed internet. In case of any complaints, PTCL requests customers to dial its 24-hour Helpline 1218 for timely response. Customers can also go to PTCL’s website www.ptcl.com.pk, PTCL Touch mobile application or social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for further information or queries.

Fariha Tahir Shah

GM Corporate Communication

PTCL