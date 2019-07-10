close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Save yourselves

Newspost

 
The ‘no helmet, no fuel’ initiative was introduced by the Rawalpindi district administration with the permission of the Lahore High Court to ensure motorcycle safety and prevent fatal accidents.

This is a really big step forward to prevent the alarmingly large number of accidents recorded daily. Using helmets can save lives.

Unfortunately this rule is being openly violated by many petrol pumps, particularly those that are located out of the city. At the few pumps where it is strictly implemented, bikers borrow a helmet just to get their vehicles’ tanks filled, afterwards riding off without the helmet.

The CTP implemented this rule to spread awareness about road safety and to motivate them to obey traffic rules and I really appreciate them having begun this life-saving

initiative.

Waqar Moosa

Kech

