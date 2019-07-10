Fire safety

Our country has recently been suffering from forest fires in different locations and deforestation is a major issue. Forest fires are a natural phenomenon but they can quickly spread destroying entire forests. Therefore, it is important to control the forest fires when detected.

The most common material used by fire fighters is water, but it is a poor fire suppressant compared to chemical foam. Chemical foam is effective for forest fires but is too expensive for regular use.

Luckily an EU-funded programme called Horizon 2020 has developed a cheap fire suppressant solution called I4F (Instant Foam for Fighting Forest Fires) that uses less foam but provides long term fire suppression at lower costs. The government can ask the EU to help incorporate I4F for forest fires in Pakistan to help curb future deforestation and the loss of human lives due to forest fires.

Shahryar K Baseer

Peshawar