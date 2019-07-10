close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
AFP
July 11, 2019

Mark Wood signs new deal with Durham

Sports

AFP
July 11, 2019

LONDON: England paceman Mark Wood was given a boost on the eve of his country’s World Cup semi-final against Australia as he signed a three-year contract extension with his county Durham.

Wood is currently on duty with the England squad ahead of today’s (Thursday) World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston, but found time to put pen to paper on the new deal. “It is an exciting time for Durham at the moment with the change in coaches and the new identity, so to be able to bowl more overs and take wickets for this team is something I am excited to carry on doing,” Wood said.

“Whenever I step foot out onto the pitch at the Riverside, I just get a great feeling. It was extra special playing for England against New Zealand last week on home soil, so to know I have at least another three more years of playing here definitely makes me smile.”Fast bowler Wood emerged from Durham’s academy to help the team win the County Championship in 2013. He has taken 16 wickets to date in the World Cup.

