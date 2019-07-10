Strycova hailed for breakthrough in 53rd Slam

LONDON: Lukas Dlouhy, the coach of shock Wimbledon semi-finalist Barbora Strycova, hailed the veteran Czech on Wednesday as a player “who never quit”, after making the last four at a Slam for the first time in 53 attempts.

The 33-year-old Strycova will face the greatest challenge in the sport on Thursday when she tackles seven-time champion Serena Williams for a place in the final. It’s a moment many in tennis thought would never come for the popular Strycova, who until this week had just one quarter-final place at the four majors to show for 16 years of hard toil on the tour.

“She always tried hard, she was always working at 100 per cent, she never quit or did anything wrong,” said Dlouhy, a former Grand Slam doubles champion at the French and US Opens in 2009. “It doesn’t matter when it was; the important thing is that it has happened and now she’s in the semis.”

Strycova is almost a throwback in tennis. Just five feet, five inches (1.64 metres) tall and weighing in at 133 pounds, she has sliced, served and volleyed her way into the semi-finals, five years after she went to the last-eight at the All England Club.

On her way to facing Williams, she has beaten four seeds, including fourth seed Kiki Bertens in the third round. In the last-16, she was a set and 2-5 down to Elise Mertens, the 21st-seeded Belgian, before winning in three sets.

“We never thought of coming to make the finals at Wimbledon, we were not thinking that big,” added Dlouhy.