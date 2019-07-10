Merkel says ‘very well’ despite third shaking spell

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted she was “very well”, despite suffering her third trembling spell in less than a month on Wednesday that revived questions about her health.

Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne. But she attended a press conference as planned just around an hour later, telling journalists that her health was no cause for concern.

“I feel very well, there is no need to worry,” she said, adding that she was simply still in a phase of “processing” a previous shaking spell, but that “there has been progress”. “I must now keep going with that,” added Merkel, who turns 65 next week.

A source close to the government had said the cause of the repeat shaking was now psychological, with memories of the first incident provoking renewed trembling at events with similar settings. The shaking on Wednesday was visible although less severe than during the first episode in June.

The latest health scares have prompted questions over the length of her reign. There were brief concerns about her well-being in 2014 when she was taken ill during an interview. In case of emergency, she would be replaced by Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who would carry out her duties until parliament elected a new leader.