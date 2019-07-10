Hamza’s remand extended till 24th in assets case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for further 14 days in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Accountability Court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Hamza was produced on expiry of his physical remand period. The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor, Hafiz Asadullah, sought extension in Hamza’s remand for another 15 days, saying he was not cooperating in investigations. In response to a court query, the prosecutor said Hamza had been in the NAB custody for 28 days after his arrest in the case.

He argued Hamza purchased a property in Model Town for Rs 16.8 million, whereas its actual value was Rs 140 million, saying the PML-N leader did not respond to the bureau’s questions in this regard.

The prosecutor submitted Hamza also failed to apprise the bureau about Rs 55 million, which was transferred in his accounts during 2005-2007. Similarly, he could not satisfy the NAB investigators about the persons who had transferred Rs 180 million to his accounts from abroad, he added. The prosecutor submitted the bureau had sought record of Hamza’s accounts and he would be investigated further on the availability of the record.

However, defence counsel Amjad Pervaiz opposed the remand plea, saying his client had provided all records to the bureau. He submitted Hamza was not a public office holder in 2007-2008, saying he received all amounts from abroad through proper channel.

Hamza also submitted he should be remanded in NAB custody for 90 days to satisfy the bureau. However, the court observed it did not have any concern with those things while asking Hamza to restrain himself to the case. Subsequently, the court accepted the NAB’s plea and extended Hamza’s physical remand till July 24.

The NAB authorities had arrested Hamza after a Lahore High Court division bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, rejected his pre-arrest bail petitions in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases, on account of being withdrawn. It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza has been on judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case till July 20.