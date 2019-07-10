White House confirms PM Khan’s visit to US on 22nd

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: The White House has confirmed on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official visit to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump after confusion about whether the visit would take place at all.

A statement from the White House press secretary said: “President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the White House on July 22, 2019.

“The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict. President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the US State Department sparked speculation after spokesperson Morgan Ortagus could not confirm news reports of a meeting between Prime Minister Khan and President Trump. During a press briefing, Ortagus said she would reach out to the White House “to confirm or not confirm the visit”.

She said: “To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit, but that’s — we don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department.”

Following her briefing, the Foreign Office said it was in close contact with the United States regarding Khan’s visit to Washington. “We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit. We are in close contact with the US side,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.

The spokesman said it was normal to make announcements about high-level visits at the right time. “As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time,” he said.

In his weekly press briefing last week, the Foreign Office spokesman had announced that the Prime Minister would pay an official visit to the United States and meet President Trump on July 22. Dr Faisal also said the agenda was being developed through diplomatic channels.