Whoever wins Tory leadership will be ‘excellent’ PM: May

LONDON: Prime Miniser Theresa May sidestepped a chance to “recommend her successor”, telling MPs that the next Tory leader wouldbe an “excellent prime minister, whichever of the candidates wins”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable sought to put May on the spot during Prime Minister’s Questions by asking how Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson would secure a majority in the Commons. He said: “The Prime Minister’s last major duty will be to recommend her successor. How does she plan to satisfy herself that the next leader of the Conservative Party will command a majority in the House of Commons?”

May replied: “The next leader of the Conservative Party will, I believe, be an excellent prime minister, whichever of the candidates wins, and they will ensure that they take this country through Brexit, deliver on the 2016 referendum, ignore the attempts by (him) and his (honourable friends) to try and go back on the democratic vote of the British people and lead us forward to a brighter future.”

May faced multiple questions on Brexit from her own MPs in the chamber during PMQs. Tory Simon Hoare (North Dorset) raised concerns about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the farming sector. He said: “North Dorset is predominantly an agricultural constituency. Would (she) agree with me that, were we to leave on WTO terms, it is likely to be RIP for British agriculture?”

May stressed the merits of her own negotiated Brexit deal, adding: “It’s incumbent on all of us, as we look to the future, to ensure that we are taking into account the needs of all parts of our country, of all industries and of all sectors of employment in our country.

“I continue to believe that the deal that was negotiated, which would indeed have ensured the continuation of our agricultural sector, was the right way forward. What we will be able to do post-Brexit is to establish our own rules in relation to support for the farming industry here in the UK which will be to our benefit.”

Tory Ben Bradley (Mansfield) warned that the consequences of not leaving the EU “are profound from the loss of trust in our democracy and institutions, to the economic impact of civil unrest”. He asked: “Can (she) help to dispel the myth peddled by some in this House that we could simply go back to the way things were and could she share what assessment the Government has made of these risks?”

May replied that it was “imperative for this House to deliver on the vote of the British people in 2016”. She said: “I think it is important that we do that. We could already have done that. I’m sorry I’m going to return to this theme, but we could already have done that had this House supported the deal.

“It will be up to my successor to find a way through this, to get a majority in this parliament, but I agree that it is important that we do deliver trust in politics by saying to people ‘We gave you the choice, you told us your decision, we will now deliver on it’.”

SNP MP Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) spoke about the 50th anniversary of the Moon landings, adding: “In 50 or 100 years’ time won’t history judge Brexit and her legacy to have been one giant leap backwards for the people of these islands?” May replied: “No.”