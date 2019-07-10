Britain’s US ambassador resigns after Trump spat

WASHINGTON/LONDON: Britain’s ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch said on Wednesday he was resigning after drawing Donald Trump’s ire for calling the US president “inept” in leaked confidential cables to London.

Darroch said in a resignation letter to the Foreign Office that the scandal made it “impossible” for him to continue representing British interests in the United States. Trump has said his administration would no longer “deal” with Darroch.

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador,” Darroch wrote. “I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” he said. “I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”

It followed a tirade of abuse by Trump who branded him a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool”.Back home, Boris Johnson also faced a furious backlash after Sir Kim stepped down. Sir Kim’s position came under further pressure after Johnson, the Tory leadership front runner, repeatedly refused to back him in Tuesday’s televised debate.

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan angrily accused Johnson of having thrown Sir Kim “under a bus” to further his own leadership ambitions. Johnson expressed his regret at Sir Kim’s departure, describing him as a “superb diplomat” who he had worked with for many years. “It is not right that civil servants’ careers and prospects should be dragged into the political agenda,” he said.

His comments were dismissed a s “insincere guff” by Sir Alan — a long-standing critic of the former foreign secretary — who said he had deliberately failed to give Sir Kim his support during the debate. “For someone who wants to lead, let alone unite, the country, that was contemptible negligence on his part,” he told the BBC. “He has basically thrown this fantastic diplomat under the bus to serve his own personal interests.”

Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a former ambassador to the US, said he believed Johnson’s comments may have played a part in Sir Kim’s decision to go. “I don’t think he got the support he needed from across our political class. I am sure that those comments by Boris Johnson may well have played a factor in his ultimate decision to resign,” he told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One. “I think that what worried him was what would happen with a new prime minister who had made no commitment to him at all in the debate last night.”

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Johnson should “hang his head in shame” over his failure to support Sir Kim. “The fact that Sir Kim has been bullied out of his job, because of Donald Trump’s tantrums and Boris Johnson’s pathetic lick-spittle response, is something that shames our country,” she said.

In the Commons, Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs Sir Kim’s departure was a “matter of great regret” while pointedly stressing the importance of backing public servants when they come under pressure.

“The whole cabinet rightly gave its full support to Sir Kim on Tuesday,” she said. “Good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice. I want all our public servants to have the confidence to be able to do that and I hope the House will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles, particularly when they are under pressure.”

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a leading supporter of Johnson, defended his refusal to support Sir Kim, saying it was important to repair relations with the White House. “It is our most important diplomatic relationship,” he said. “Whoever is the president of the United States, we have to have a strong relationship with them.”

The difficulties facing Sir Kim following Trump’s outburst became apparent when he was “uninvited” to a White House dinner in honour of the Emir of Qatar. He also reportedly chose to stay away from a meeting between International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and the president’s daughter, Ivanka, to avoid any potential embarrassment.

It then emerged a planned meeting between Fox and the US commerce secretary — which Sir Kim had also been expected to attend — was cancelled due to “diary clashes”.

Johnson’s rival for the Tory leadership, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt — who made a point of supporting Sir Kim in the debate — praised his “unswerving devotion” to upholding UK interests. “He brought dispassionate insight and directness to his reporting to ministers in London,” he said. “I profoundly regret how this episode has led Sir Kim to decide to resign.”