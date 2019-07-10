Litigants protest lockdown of judicial complex

RAWALPINDI: The litigants protested against lockdown of Rawalpindi Judicial Complex as lawyers’ strike entered eight day on Wednesday.

All prisoner vans were also outside the Judicial Complex because lawyers did not allow them to enter. A large number of clients gathered in front of the Judicial Complex and raised slogans against lawyers’ strike and demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa to intervene to resolve this issue.

The legal community of Rawalpindi District Bar Association (RDBA) is observing strike due to the non-registration of first information report (FIR) against a civil judge who allegedly hit and injured a lawyer with a paperweight during the course of a proceeding.