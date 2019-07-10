close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
KI
Khalid Iqbal
July 11, 2019

Litigants protest lockdown of judicial complex

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
July 11, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The litigants protested against lockdown of Rawalpindi Judicial Complex as lawyers’ strike entered eight day on Wednesday.

All prisoner vans were also outside the Judicial Complex because lawyers did not allow them to enter. A large number of clients gathered in front of the Judicial Complex and raised slogans against lawyers’ strike and demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa to intervene to resolve this issue.

The legal community of Rawalpindi District Bar Association (RDBA) is observing strike due to the non-registration of first information report (FIR) against a civil judge who allegedly hit and injured a lawyer with a paperweight during the course of a proceeding.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus