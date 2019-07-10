PAC body annoyed at FS, FBR chief’s absence from meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday expressed its displeasure over Finance Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shahbar Zaidi for their absence from the meeting of the committee.

The PAC Subcommittee meeting was held with the chair of its convener Rana Tanveer Hussain to examine the compliance on PAC reports on FBR for the years 1999-2000, 2000-2001, 2004-2005, 2co5-2006, 2006-2007 and 2008-2009.

Convener of the PAC Subcommittee Rana Tanveer Hussain expressing his displeasure over the absence of Finance Secretary and FBR chairman from the meeting said that the presence of the FBR chairman was necessary. The concerned officials told the Subcommittee that finance secretary is the principle accounting officer of the Finance Ministry not the FBR chairman.

On which the member of the PAC Khawaja Muhammad Asif inquired the reason of absence of the finance secretary and asked the PAC officials to make a phone call to inquire why he did not come to attend the meeting.

The official of the Finance Ministry told the committee that finance secretary was in meeting with regard to New Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Convener of the PAC Subcommittee Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed concerns for not holding the meetings of the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) and remarked that the audit paras accumulated due to not holding the DAC meeting.