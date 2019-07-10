WEF chief arrives today

ISLAMABAD: Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), a leading global economic development organisation is arriving on Thursday (today) for a one-day visit to Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other key members of the government.

Among those he is meeting are Nadeem Babar, Adviser on Petroleum to the Prime Minister; Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce; Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change; Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, as well as Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary. This is the first visit of a World Economic Forum President to Pakistan after almost 20 years. According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, Ikram Sehgal, Chairman of Pathfinder Group, a founder member of the World Economic Forum, together with the Chairman of Martin Dow Group, Ali Akhai, son of the late Jawed Akhai – both active members of the Forum – will host a lunch at a local hotel in honour of Mr Brende. For the last 17 years Pathfinder and Martin Dow have organized the “Pakistan Breakfast” during the Annual Meetings of the World Economic Forum at Davos, during which the Chief Guest from Pakistan is available for a “Question and Answer” session with international leaders and media personalities.

The forthcoming visit of the World Economic Forum President to Islamabad is an expression of the interest that this global organization is taking in Pakistan and its readiness to take more initiatives to support the country through a difficult transition period.