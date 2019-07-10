APNS for commemorating National Newspaper Reading Day

KARACHI: The APNS has proposed commemorating the National Newspaper Reading Day on September 25th, 2019 to encourage reading habits in the country with particular emphasis on newspaper reading.

This proposal was given by Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, to improve newspaper reading through a nationwide campaign catering to all segments of the society. They also emphasized the need for newspapers to connect with the younger segment of the society.

In line with the proposal, the APNS office bearers have requested the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, and the Prime Minister Imran Khan to officially announce commemorating this day at the national level. They also requested the postal service to issue a memorial postal stamp on this occasion.

The selection of September 25th is related to the publication of the first multi-page newspaper Publick Occurrences from America in 1690. The APNS announced that to encourage and inculcate awareness amongst the youth of the country, different activities and competitions will be arranged in universities and educational institutions to promote reading habits. The APNS member publications would also take measures to educate the youth on the benefits of newspaper reading. In this respect, the federal and provincial ministries of information and education are being requested for cooperation in celebrating this day in a befitting manner.

The press clubs across the country, women NGOs and social activists would also be requested to take part in the campaign. Efforts will also be made to activate the electronic and social media to participate in the campaign.