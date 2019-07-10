Hamza's remand extended

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday extended physical remand of the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz until July 24 in the money- laundering and assets beyond means case.

NAB produced Hamza in the court of admin judge Ameer Muhammad Khan amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law-enforcement force had cordoned off the court premises.

As the remand hearing commenced, the NAB’s prosecutor implored the court for extension in physical remand of the accused Hamza arguing that he is not cooperating with the NAB investigators. The prosecutor said Hamza is not sharing details that from where he got money to buy a house 96-H in Model Town. The prosecutor said value of 96-H house is Rs140 million. However, only Rs15 million money trail of the house has been found by the investigators. He said Rs55 million were transferred in the personal account in Saudi-Pak Bank of Hamza from unknown sources and he is not telling about those transactions. The prosecutor informed the court that a detailed report of Hamza’s accounts have been sought after which further investigation in the case will take place.

The prosecutor further informed that Rs180 million were transferred in the accounts of Hamza from abroad. However, Hamza is also not cooperating in this matter as well. Hamza bought many properties from 2013 to 2017 in the area of Johar Town, prosecutor added. He said Hamza didn’t show all his assets in ECP documents. On the other hand, counsel of Hamza argued before the court that prosecution is repeating old arguments just to get extension in physical remand of his client. He argued that in 2007 to 2008 Hamza was not a public office holder and foreign transactions took place in that period. The counsel said Hamza is a taxpayer and all departments concerned have details of his client’s assets.

He further argued that 96-H house in Model Town belongs to Hamza’s mother, who is an independent taxpaying woman. The counsel argued that the NAB claims that it has found all the evidence against his client, then why the NAB is demanding extension in his physical remand. He implored the court not to extend physical remand of his client and send him to jail on judicial remand. Hamza in the court said he is totally cooperating with the NAB investigators. The investigators ask me questions and then sit idly, he added. Hamza requested the court to grant his three months physical remand to the NAB in a bid to relieve Bureau’s difficulties. He said he is fed up with meaningless questions of the NAB. If the NAB finds that I have committed a corruption of single penny, I will leave politics, he claimed. On this, the judge intervened, refraining Hamza from issuing political statements. The judge remarked while addressing Hamza that to pursue a political career or not is his own choice and it’s not the concern of the court. The court after hearing both parties extended physical remand of Hamza till July 24, directing NAB to produce investigation report on that date.

The security officials deployed at court premises during the remand proceedings faced a tough situation as a large number of the PML-N workers and lawyers claiming to be associated with the party tried to barge in the accountability court. Some minor scuffles were witnessed. However, no untoward situation took place.

After the court the hearing, Hamza while talking to media said he feels sorry on the helplessness of the NAB. He said initially the NAB claimed that money-laundering of Rs85 billion took place and now they were claiming that it was of Rs33 billion. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been exposed just within 10 months. He said the incumbent government has made common man’s life miserable. New Pakistan was a bogus slogan, he added. Hamza said in new Pakistan residents of old Pakistan are screaming. He shared that ‘Rahbar Committee’ will take decision regarding the issue of Senate chairman.