Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Pak juniors make steady progress

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players made steady progress in the Penang Junior Open under way in Malaysia.

Naveedur Rehman won his second and third round matches easily in the Under-19 category.

Results: Under-13: Abdullah Nawaz won third round match against Kuashvan Gunasekaran (MAS) 11-3, 11-5, 11-6.

Under-15: Humam Ahmad won third round match against Yujin Ikeda (JPN) 11-6, 11-8, 11-8; Muhammad Hanif won third round match against Rohan Gandhi (USA) 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6; Huzaifa Ibrahim won third round match against Apa Fatialova (NZL) 11-6, 11-4, 11-6.

Under-17: Ashab Irfan won 3rd round match against Afikumi Murakami (HKG) 11-4, 11-6, 11-13, 11-5.

Under-19: Naveedur Rehman won first round against Nicolas Chee (MAS) 12-10, 11-1, 11-6 and second round against Low Watze (MAS) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6.

Girls’ Under-17: Amna Fayyaz won her second round against Rafu Takahashi (JPN) 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.

