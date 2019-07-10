Stokes feels fit for important game

LONDON: Ben Stokes believes he is in good shape with bat and ball for the “most important game” of his career.

Stokes is no stranger to the big occasion having memorably played in a World T20 final, a Champions Trophy semi-final and numerous other high-profile international and IPL matches. But he feels the chance of reaching a World Cup final and beating England’s oldest cricketing enemy on the way, add up to make Thursday’s semi-final against Australia more significant than any of them.

“Is this the most important game I’ve played? Yes, to date. Definitely,” Stokes said. “Playing against Australia is a big occasion in any sport. The rivalry goes way back. Beating them is that touch better than any other team. Losing to them at Lord’s was massively disappointing, so I think there will be a bit of redemption in knowing we have the chance to beat them and get to that final.”

While Stokes has, at first glance, enjoyed a much better tournament with the bat than the ball, averaging 54.42 with the bat at a strike rate of 95.01, it is his bowling that has given him most satisfaction.

For although he has bowled only 43.5 overs in the nine games to date and claimed a relatively modest seven wickets, he is conceding only 4.65 runs per over, making him England’s most economical bowler. The secret of that success, he feels, is understanding his role with the ball.

“The thing I have been most happy with has been my bowling,” Stokes said. “I’m in a very good place with my batting. I have just continued to work on the same things but also tried to test myself. I’m not letting up because this is the crucial moment: lose this and we’re out. I think just having the confidence of being in lots of situations over the past four years has made it easier. Batting at No. 5, I either rebuild or have to get on with the game.”