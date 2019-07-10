Wimbledon Championships: Djokovic reaches ninth semi-final

LONDON: Four-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon Tennis Championships semi-finals for the ninth time on Wednesday, racking up his 70th career win at the All England Club in the process.

The top seed and world number one hit back from a break down in the first set to carve out a commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over 21st seed David Goffin of Belgium.

In a ruthless display, the defending champion reeled off 15 of the last 17 games to secure a place in the semi-finals of the majors for the 36th time.

“He started well and was dictating play from the baseline,” said 32-year-old Djokovic. “Things could have gone a different way if I had lost the first set but I was very pleased with the second and third.”

He added: “I had a tough match in the third round (against Hubert Hurkacz). Other than that, I’ve won in straight sets and played really well throughout the tournament.

“It’s exactly what I wanted and hopefully I can go in the right direction in the semis as well.”

Goffin was on top in the early stages as he sensed the opportunity to become the first Belgian man to make the semi-finals at a Slam since Xavier Malisse at Wimbledon in 2002.

The 28-year-old broke for a 4-3 lead but 16-time Slam winner Djokovic then reeled off the next nine games, taking the first set and the second in which he allowed the Belgian just four points on his serve.

The contest was over by the time Djokovic broke for a 3-1 lead in the third set.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is in a good place, pain-free at last and 100 percent focused on winning Wimbledon, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou said Wednesday.

Williams, 37, has worked incredibly hard to come back from giving birth, and multiple injury problems, in order to target Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, he said.

Crucially, the American’s trademark ability to raise her game to another level is back — and she has found her rhythm once more, the coach said.

Williams, the 11th seed, takes on the Czech world number 54 Barbora Strycova on Thursday in the semi-finals.

“She’s in a good place at the moment. She’s happy,” Mouratoglou told reporters. “Her husband is here, her daughter is here, and she’s pain-free now for three weeks.