Poetic justice

India have all the potential to beat others and they did that fair and square until they met England in their World Cup league match.

Poetic justice always occurs as when you deliberately underperform you have to pay back. That has happened with India in the first semi-final against New Zealand. India team looked unbeatable throughout the league matches.

The league match against England was of immense importance for Pakistan. England’s loss against India could have opened up Pakistan’s chances of a place in the semi-finals.

India’s batting — possibly the best in the world — was facing not a tough challenge and that was to overpower England total of 337. With Edgbaston wicket looking full of runs, India never looked serious enough to chase down the target. Scoring just 28 runs in first ten overs and hitting four boundaries and a six in the last five overs when even five wickets were at their disposal was something that left a bad impression in majority of game followers’ mind.

Then came the poetic justice — nature took its own course and even putting in the best efforts against reachable total — India chase was unsuccessful in the semi-final. It is cruel lesson for all those failing to maintain the spirit of the game and that is to give your hundred percent irrespective of caring for the gainers and losers.

Cricket followers would be well aware of the 1999 World Cup where Pakistan possibly fielded the best and strongest ever teams they have selected for this mega event. After winning against strongest of teams, they unexpectedly were defeated by Bangladesh which at that time was not even having club side strength.

People knowing the game well always had their doubts on the fairness of that match. Even though Pakistan made it to the final and did all they could to make a match against Australia, they could not do that.

Poetic justice also prevailed there. Even though Pakistan defeated Australia fair and square in the pool match, despite their best efforts the Greenshirts could not even came near to threatening Australia in the final at Lord’s.