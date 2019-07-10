WB declares China’s railways most cost-effective

BEIJING: China is the first middle-income country to develop a high-speed railway (HSR) network and it has been built at an average cost of $17 million to $21 million per km—about two thirds of the cost in other countries, according to the World Bank report titled China’s High-speed Rail Development released this week.

The report points out the development of a well-analysed long-term plan, the Medium and Long Term Railway Plan strongly supported by government, provides a clear framework for development of the system, China Economic Net reported.

"China has built the largest high-speed rail network in the world. The impacts go well beyond the railway sector and include changed patterns of urban development, increases in tourism, and promotion of regional economic growth," said Martin Raiser, World Bank director of China.

Since 2008 China has put into operation over 25,000 kilometres of dedicated high-speed railway (HSR) lines, far more than the total high-speed lines operating in the rest of the world.

By 2017, China Rail High speed (CRH) services had increased to over 1 billion train-km per year, almost all of which was on dedicated lines with a maximum design speed of 250 kph or more.