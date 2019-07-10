11 police officers transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz has issued transfer and posting orders of 11 police officers. SP CIA Lahore Usman Ijaz Bajwa has been posted as DPO Layyah, SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Jahanzeb Nazir has been posted as DPO Okara, DPO Okara Athar Ismail has been posted at Central Police Office, SP Security Lahore, Faisal Shahzad has been posted as DPO Nankana, DPO Nankana Mohammad Naveed has been posted at Central police Office, SSP Operations Gujranwala Saqib Sultan Mahmood has been posted as DPO Vehari, DPO Vehari Mujibur Rahman Bugvi has been posted at Central police Office Lahore, SSP RIB Faisalabad Syed Hussain Haider has been posted as DPO Chiniot, DPO Chiniot Mohammad Anwar Khetran has been posted as DPO Bahawalnagar, DPO Bahawalnagar Amara Athar has been posted at Central Police Office and services of DSP-V, SPU Punjab Ehsanul Haq have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab.