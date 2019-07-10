close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

11 police officers transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz has issued transfer and posting orders of 11 police officers. SP CIA Lahore Usman Ijaz Bajwa has been posted as DPO Layyah, SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Jahanzeb Nazir has been posted as DPO Okara, DPO Okara Athar Ismail has been posted at Central Police Office, SP Security Lahore, Faisal Shahzad has been posted as DPO Nankana, DPO Nankana Mohammad Naveed has been posted at Central police Office, SSP Operations Gujranwala Saqib Sultan Mahmood has been posted as DPO Vehari, DPO Vehari Mujibur Rahman Bugvi has been posted at Central police Office Lahore, SSP RIB Faisalabad Syed Hussain Haider has been posted as DPO Chiniot, DPO Chiniot Mohammad Anwar Khetran has been posted as DPO Bahawalnagar, DPO Bahawalnagar Amara Athar has been posted at Central Police Office and services of DSP-V, SPU Punjab Ehsanul Haq have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus