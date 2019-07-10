close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Man attempts suicide after killing wife, son

National

 
July 11, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A man allegedly killed his wife and a teenage son on Wednesday after his reconciliation bid to pacify his spouse was turned down. Officials at the Samasatta police station said accused Ali of Karachi had gone to try and pacify his upset wife Nadra. Upon her rejection of his reconciliation bid, he allegedly opened fire, killing both his wife and his 16-year-old son Kamran. Later, the accused also attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself. He was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in a critical condition.

