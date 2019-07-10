close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

SSP, driver killed in road accident

July 11, 2019

SARGODHA: Two persons including a police officer were killed in a road accident in Laksian police limits Wednesday.

According to the police, SSP Malik Kamran Yousaf was travelling on Motorway in a police van along with driver constable Ashar Ishaq when a dumper truck collided with the van at Sial Morr service area.

Consequently, both policemen were critically injured and died on the spot. However, the accused driver of the dumper truck escaped from the scene.

