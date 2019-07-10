SSP, driver killed in road accident

SARGODHA: Two persons including a police officer were killed in a road accident in Laksian police limits Wednesday.

According to the police, SSP Malik Kamran Yousaf was travelling on Motorway in a police van along with driver constable Ashar Ishaq when a dumper truck collided with the van at Sial Morr service area.

Consequently, both policemen were critically injured and died on the spot. However, the accused driver of the dumper truck escaped from the scene.