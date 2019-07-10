Flour millers threaten to launch protest campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has threatened to launch a protest campaign against imposition of general sales tax on wheat flour. Asim Raza, central leader of PFMA, said here on Wednesday that withdrawal of GST exemption on flour bags weighing more than 20kg would result in levy of 17 per cent tax on the 80kg flour bag sold to commercial consumers, including tandoors, restaurants and hotels. Such taxation would result in hike of Rs 600 per 80kg flour bag. Similarly, he said, 10 pc tax on maida has also been slapped which would lead to increasing price of bread and naan. He deplored the long-time exemption given to wheat flour from any tax should have been continued for welfare of the masses. He said PFMA would evolve future line of action in its upcoming emergency meeting of mill owners from all four provinces later this week, he said. Meanwhile, the mill owners have decided to pass on the impact of the new taxes on flour to the consumers. Resultantly, price of wheat flour products would be increased in days to come, unleashing a new wave of inflation.