close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Flour millers threaten to launch protest campaign

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has threatened to launch a protest campaign against imposition of general sales tax on wheat flour. Asim Raza, central leader of PFMA, said here on Wednesday that withdrawal of GST exemption on flour bags weighing more than 20kg would result in levy of 17 per cent tax on the 80kg flour bag sold to commercial consumers, including tandoors, restaurants and hotels. Such taxation would result in hike of Rs 600 per 80kg flour bag. Similarly, he said, 10 pc tax on maida has also been slapped which would lead to increasing price of bread and naan. He deplored the long-time exemption given to wheat flour from any tax should have been continued for welfare of the masses. He said PFMA would evolve future line of action in its upcoming emergency meeting of mill owners from all four provinces later this week, he said. Meanwhile, the mill owners have decided to pass on the impact of the new taxes on flour to the consumers. Resultantly, price of wheat flour products would be increased in days to come, unleashing a new wave of inflation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus