Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Soldier martyred, 4 others injured in NW blasts

July 11, 2019

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred and five others, including a Lt-Col, were injured in two separate blasts in Mir Ali and Dattakhel tehsils in North Waziristan on Wednesday, official sources said. A soldier named Javed was martyred and three others injured in a blast in Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan. The injured soldiers were identified as Wali, Rustam and Bilal. Also, a rocket was fired at a school in Mir Ali. However, it did not hit the school building and fell into a deserted place. After learning about the incident, the security forces rushed towards the site of the attack, but the soldiers were attacked with the improvised explosive device. Lt-Col Bilal and Naik Faisal were injured in the blast. The injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu.

